DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Davis Cos., Eloise Capital Begins Leasing 97-Unit Apartment Building in Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Boston-based investment firm The Davis Cos. and Eloise Capital has begun leasing 1975 Madison, a 97-unit apartment building in Harlem. The site is located within the newly formed Harlem 125th Street Business Improvement District. Designed by DXA Studio and built by Broadway Construction Group, the building houses one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a wellness garden, coworking area, media room, fitness center, dog wash station and a penthouse lounge. Rents start at approximately $3,350 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

