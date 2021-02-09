REBusinessOnline

Davis Cos., Hayden Glade Acquires 250-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

Eryngo-Hills-Austin

Eryngo Hills in Austin, formerly known as Rosemont at Hidden Creek, totals 250 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between developer Davis Cos. and Hayden Glade, an investment fund focused on affordable housing, has acquired Rosemont at Hidden Creek, a 250-unit property in northeast Austin that was built in 2006. The new ownership will invest in capital improvements to the unit interiors and common areas and rebrand the community as Eryngo Hills, named after a flower that is indigenous to the region. The seller was not disclosed.

