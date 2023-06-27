Davis Cos., Lingerfelt to Build 325,500 SF Industrial Project Near Richmond

RUTHER GLEN, VA. — The Davis Cos. and Lingerfelt have formed a joint venture to develop Carmel Church Business Center, a 325,500-square-foot industrial park situated 25 miles north of Richmond in Ruther Glen. The rear-load warehouse park will be located off the I-95 corridor and near the Port of Virginia. ARCO Design/Build Richmond, a division of ARCO DB Cos., the construction partner on the project, will break ground immediately. The joint venture expects to deliver Carmel Church in second-quarter 2024.