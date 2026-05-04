Davis Cos. Sells 491-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Boston

BOSTON — Locally based owner-operator The Davis Cos. has sold a 491-unit self-storage facility in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. Davis acquired the facility at 235 N. Beacon St., which spans 28,885 net rentable square feet, in April 2018 and subsequently implemented capital improvements, as well as a 56-unit, second-story expansion. Extra Space Storage operates the facility, which was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings.