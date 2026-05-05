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970-Fellsway-Medford-Massachusetts
The Extra Space Storage facility at 970 Fellsway in Medford is situated adjacent to The Clayborn, Davis’ new 289-unit multifamily project that is under construction.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheastSelf-Storage

Davis Cos. Sells 922-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

MEDFORD, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Davis Cos. has sold a 922-unit self-storage facility in Medford, a northern suburb of Boston. Davis acquired the facility at 970 Fellsway, which spans 80,995 net rentable square feet, in 2019 and subsequently implemented capital improvements, as well as a 297-unit expansion. Extra Space Storage operates the facility, which was 84 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings.

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