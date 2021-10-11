REBusinessOnline

Davis Cos. to Develop 17-Story Self-Storage Facility in Manhattan’s Chelsea District

The self-storage facility at 155-165 W. 29th St. in Manhattan will be one of the only self-storage facilities located east of 9th Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — The Davis Cos., a Boston-based development and investment firm, will build a 17-story self-storage facility at 155-165 W. 29th St. in Manhattan’s Chelsea District. The property will span approximately 180,000 square feet and feature more than 6,300 units of various sizes. Davis, which is developing the project in partnership with Highland Development Ventures LLC, has completed demolitions of the existing structures on the site and expects to open the facility in spring 2023. Mancini Duffy is the project architect, and Cauldwell-Wingate Construction is the general contractor. Santander Bank and United Overseas Bank provided construction financing.

