Davis Cos. Tops Out 161,616 SF Life Sciences Facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based investment and development firm The Davis Cos. has topped out a 161,616-square-foot life sciences facility at 101 Smith Place in Cambridge. The facility is one of four buildings within The Quad, a life sciences campus that is home to tenants such as Ginko Bioworks, Civetta Therapeutics, Invaio Sciences, Hyperion and Samsung Electronics. Davis Cos. is developing 101 Smith Place in partnership with Invesco Real Estate. Full completion is slated for the fourth quarter. CBRE will market the facility for lease.





