Davis Cos. Tops Out 97-Unit Multifamily Project in Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Boston-based developer The Davis Cos. has topped out a 97-unit multifamily project at 1975 Madison Ave. in Harlem. Designed by DXA Studio and built by Broadway Construction Group, the eight-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units, with 30 residences earmarked as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, pet spa and a rooftop terrace. The building will also house a 2,500-square-foot community center. Construction began in late 2023. Completion is slated for late 2025.

