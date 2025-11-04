Davis Cos. Underway on 289-Unit Multifamily Project in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MASS. — Locally based developer The Davis Cos. is underway on construction of The Clayborn, a 289-unit multifamily project located north of Boston in Medford. The 7.9-acre site formerly housed a self-storage facility. Designed by CUBE 3 Architects, The Clayborn will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as six townhomes. The Clayborn will also have an affordability component, although specific income restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, playground, golf simulator and putting green, coworking space, dog park and a rooftop deck. Plumb House is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2027.