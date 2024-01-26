Davis Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Outpatient Facility in San Antonio for $24.3M

SAN ANTONIO — Davis Healthcare Real Estate, a Minneapolis-based investment and brokerage firm, has acquired the University of Texas (UT) Health & Wellness Center in northwest San Antonio for $24.3 million. The 73,390-square-foot outpatient facility was originally built in 1998 within the 900-acre South Texas Medical Center campus for the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department. The property was subsequently renovated in 2022 and is now occupied by the UT Health System. Davis acquired the property from an undisclosed seller in an off-market deal.