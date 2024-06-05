Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Davis Healthcare Real Estate Opens 100,500 SF Lakeview Specialty Center in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Davis Healthcare Real Estate has opened Lakeville Specialty Center, a 100,500-square-foot medical office building in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville. Located at 18645 Orchard Trail, the property is fully occupied by Allina Health and MNGI Digestive Health. The project was originally conceptualized in 2019 as a 50,000-square-foot building, however, based on strong leasing demand and commitments from the two tenants, the Davis team doubled the project size and scope. The project team included Davis Synergy Architecture Studio, Timco Construction, KOMA (structural engineer), Loucks (civil engineer and landscape design), Gilbert Mechanical (electrical engineer), BDH (interior design), Commercial Partners Title and Bridgewater Bank. Brian Bruggeman of Colliers represented Allina.

