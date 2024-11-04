Davis, J.G. Petrucci Underway on 361,700 SF Industrial Project in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, DEL. — A partnership between two regional developers, The Davis Cos. and J.G. Petrucci Co., is underway on construction of a 361,700-square-foot industrial project in Bear, about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The site at 710 American Blvd. spans 28 acres and offers proximity to U.S. Route 40, 1-95, I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike. The development will feature a clear height of 30 feet, 68 overhead loading dock doors, two drive-in doors, 3,150 square feet of office space and parking for 250 cars and 50 trailers. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion.