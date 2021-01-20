Davis Marcus Partners Buys Office Building in Fairfield, Connecticut, for $10M

Posted on

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — An entity managed by Davis Marcus Partners, which is a joint venture between Marcus Partners and The Davis Companies, has purchased a boutique office building located at 2150 Post Road in the southern Connecticut city of Fairfield for $10 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1986 and spans roughly 51,000 square feet. A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a group led by Valley East Management. The property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.