Davis Negotiates Sale of 19,124 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Twin Cities

Dean Lakes Health Building is fully occupied.

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — Davis has negotiated the sale of Dean Lakes Health Building in Shakopee, a southwest suburb of the Twin Cities. The sales price was undisclosed. The 19,124-square-foot medical office building rises one story and is located at 4201 Dean Lakes Blvd. Allina Health, Edina Eye Physicians & Surgeons PA and Caravel Autism fully occupy the property. Jill Rasmussen of Davis represented the undisclosed seller. A partnership between Chicago-based Harrison Street and Minneapolis-based MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate was the buyer.