Davis Opens 16,147 SF Medical Office Building in Wayzata, Minnesota

WAYZATA, MINN. — Davis has opened the Wayzata Specialty Center, a 16,147-square-foot medical office building in Wayzata, about 13 miles west of Minneapolis. Tailwind Pediatric Dentistry and Lorenz Clinic are leasing the entire second floor of the two-story building. LAK MedSpa occupies a portion of the first floor. The project replaced an outdated office building. The project team included Synergy Architecture Studio and Timco Construction. In addition to serving as developer, Davis is providing property management and leasing services for the building. Two suites on the first floor remain available for lease.