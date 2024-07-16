Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Eagan Specialty Center serves as the new home of Midwest Surgery Center.
Davis Opens 36,100 SF Surgical Facility in Eagan, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EAGAN, MINN. — Davis Healthcare Real Estate has opened Eagan Specialty Center, a 36,100-square-foot surgical facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. Located at 2975 Holiday Court, the building serves as the new home of Midwest Surgery Center, which occupies 27,000 square feet. Anne Madyun of Davis is marketing the available 9,000-square-foot space for lease. The project team included Synergy Architecture Studio and Timco Construction. Midwest Surgery Center, a joint venture between St. Paul Eye Clinic and Midwest ENT, relocated and expanded from its previous facility in Woodbury.

