Davis Opens 44,000 SF Maple Grove Specialty Center in Suburban Minneapolis

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Davis has opened Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical office building in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. MNGI Digestive is the anchor tenant and occupies the 22,000-square-foot second floor. The property will also be home to Minnesota Oncology, which leased the entire first floor. In addition to serving as developer, Davis owns the building and provides property management and leasing services. The project team included Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc.