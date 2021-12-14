Davis Opens 78,000 SF Medical Office Building in St. Louis Park, Minnesota
ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis has opened Xchange, a 78,000-square-foot medical office building located at 6099 Wayzata Blvd. in St. Louis Park, just west of Minneapolis. Davis acquired the site in 2015. Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care and Surgical Specialty Center of Minnesota anchor the three-story property, leasing 60 percent of the space. OVO Lasik + Lens ophthalmology clinic and surgery center occupies a portion of the first floor, while Retina Consultants of Minnesota occupies the remaining space. The project includes a covered patient drop-off, a healing garden and 324 parking spaces, 51 of which are underground. The project team included Synergy Architecture Studio and Timco Construction Inc.
