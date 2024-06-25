Davis Property & Investment Buys Central Commerce Center Industrial Campus in Kent, Washington

KENT, WASH. — Davis Property & Investment has acquired Central Commerce Center, an industrial campus located at the intersection of Central Avenue South and 259th Street in Kent, a suburb south of Seattle.

Constructed between 2000 and 2001, Central Commerce Center comprises four fully leased industrial buildings with freeway access, ample parking and proximity to numerous walkable amenities. The buildings offer 12- to 16-foot clear heights, on-grade loading facilities and an infrastructure that includes a total of 1400 amps 3-phase 480v power.

Brian Bruininks and Shane Mahvi of Andover Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The price was not disclosed.