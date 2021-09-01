REBusinessOnline

Davis Property & Investment Buys Former Tacoma News Tribune Building in Washington for $15.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

1950-State-St-Tacoma-WA

Davis Property & Investment will redevelop the 13-acre site at 1950 State St. in Tacoma, Wash., and construct at 248,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building.

TACOMA, WASH. — Davis Property & Investment has purchased the former Tacoma News Tribune headquarters building, situated on 13 acres at 1950 State St. in central Tacoma, for $15.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

The 248,000-square-foot building was constructed and occupied by the newspaper in 1974. The property consists of 60 percent quasi-specialized industrial space and 40 percent office space with a grand lobby featuring a Chihuly sculpture and on-site conference, cafeteria and fitness facilities. The newspaper vacated the building in 2019 when the owner McClatchy Co. decided to outsource printing of the newspaper and move the offices to downtown Tacoma.

Davis Property & Investment plans to redevelop the property and construct a 248,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building to be named Tacoma Central Logistics. With groundbreaking slated for this month, the property is scheduled for delivery in second-quarter 2022.

Tacoma Central Logistics will feature 36-foot clear heights, double-loaded dock-high access, 130- to 150-foot truck courts, multiple access points and secured trailer parking/outside storage. The project team includes Ronhovde Architects as architect, AHBL and Barghausen Engineering as engineer and Poe Construction. Neil Walter Co. will handle leasing of the project.

