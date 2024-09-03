Davis Property & Investment Sells Warehouse Building in Sumner, Washington for $10.5M

SUMNER, WASH. — Davis Property & Investment (DPI) has completed the disposition of Sumner North 140, an industrial property in Sumner, approximately 30 miles south of Seattle. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $10.5 million, or $173.94 per square foot.

Constructed in 2017 through a joint venture between DPI and Highmark Investments, Sumner North 140 is a 60,375-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Penny’s Salsa with extensive freezer, cooler and food processing improvements. The building offers 3,500 square feet of office space, 30-foot clear heights, 1,600 amps of three-phase 480-volt power, 20 dock-high doors, two on-grade doors and a 120-foot truck court.