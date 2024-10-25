Friday, October 25, 2024
Davis Purchases 235,108 SF Research-and-Development Portfolio in Atlanta from Jamestown

by Hayden Spiess

ATLANTA — The Davis Cos. has purchased a portfolio of research-and-development (R&D) buildings totaling 235,108 square feet in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. Jamestown was the seller. American defense technology company Anduril Industries occupies the majority of the portfolio, which includes buildings located at 1401 and 1435 Hills Place NW and 1357 Collier Road NW.

Recently redeveloped, the properties feature 21-foot clear heights, floor-to-ceiling windows and power loads sufficient to support a wide range of R&D uses. Jamestown previously acquired the buildings as mixed-use creative office and retail properties before redeveloping the portfolio. 

