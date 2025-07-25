Davis Purchases Two-Building Healthcare Portfolio in Iowa, Minnesota for $34.1M

CORALVILLE, IOWA, AND MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Davis Healthcare, on behalf of its Davis Medical Investment Fund, has acquired a two-building healthcare real estate portfolio known as CoralBirch for $34.1 million. The assets are located in Coralville, Iowa, and Maplewood, Minn. More than 70 percent of the space in the buildings is leased to high-credit hospital systems. With this acquisition, the fund owns 17 off-campus ambulatory care buildings totaling more than 750,000 square feet.

The Coralville West Medical Building at 2769 Heartland Ave. rises three stories and totals 60,351 square feet. It is situated near the University of Iowa campus. Davis acquired the property for $24.2 million, or roughly $400 per square foot. At closing, the building was 97 percent leased with more than 65 percent of the space occupied by University of Iowa Healthcare, which offers primary care and internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, imaging and rehab and dermatology services. Additional tenants of the building are medical practices focused on obstetrics, radiology and rehab. Constructed in 2010, the building’s common areas and restrooms were renovated in 2022.

Birch Run Medical Building at 1747 Beam Ave. totals 27,944 square feet. Davis purchased the single-story property for $9.9 million, or roughly $352 per square foot. The building is fully leased, with MHealth occupying 86 percent. Prior to the acquisition, MHealth executed a long-term lease to bring a neurology group to the building. Developed in 2010, the building is located adjacent to Maplewood Mall and less than a half mile from MHealth’s Fairview St. John’s Hospital.

Eric Gunderson of Alerus Financial and Scott Sullivan of American National Bank originated acquisition financing for the transactions in Minnesota and Iowa, respectively.