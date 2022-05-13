REBusinessOnline

Davis Sells Medical Office Building in Suburban Columbus for $27.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — Minneapolis-based healthcare real estate firm Davis has sold New Albany Medical Building II on the Mount Carmel Surgical Hospital campus for $27.7 million. The 59,233-square-foot medical office building is located in the Columbus suburb of New Albany. Davis acquired the asset in late 2019. The building is now 95 percent leased to tenants such as New Albany Surgery Center, OrthoNeuro, 161 Dental Studio, Ohio Skin, Capitol Pain and Stephen Webster Endodontics. Milwaukee-based Physicians Realty Trust was the buyer.

