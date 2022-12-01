Davis to Develop 35,000 SF Medical Office Building in Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis is developing a 35,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ambulatory surgery center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan. The Class A medical office building will be anchored by Midwest Surgery Center, which has signed a lease for 27,000 square feet. Midwest Surgery Center, which is a partnership between Midwest ENT and St. Paul Eye, also operates a location in Woodbury, Minn. The Eagan facility is slated for completion in December 2023. The project team includes Minneapolis-based Synergy Architectural Studio and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc.
