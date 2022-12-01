REBusinessOnline

Davis to Develop 35,000 SF Medical Office Building in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Midwest Surgery Center will occupy 27,000 square feet of the facility.

EAGAN, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis is developing a 35,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ambulatory surgery center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan. The Class A medical office building will be anchored by Midwest Surgery Center, which has signed a lease for 27,000 square feet. Midwest Surgery Center, which is a partnership between Midwest ENT and St. Paul Eye, also operates a location in Woodbury, Minn. The Eagan facility is slated for completion in December 2023. The project team includes Minneapolis-based Synergy Architectural Studio and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc.

