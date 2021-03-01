Davis to Develop 40,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Minneapolis
BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Minneapolis-based Davis has been selected by Allina Health and Surgical Care Affiliates to develop and own the venture’s first ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Davis expects to break ground in late April or early May on the two-story, 40,000-square-foot project. Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates will lease 18,000 square feet on the second floor. The project team includes Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc. and Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio. Completion is slated for the end of first-quarter 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.