Davis to Develop 40,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Allina Health and Surgical Care Affiliates will lease 18,000 square feet on the second floor. (Rendering courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio)

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Minneapolis-based Davis has been selected by Allina Health and Surgical Care Affiliates to develop and own the venture’s first ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Davis expects to break ground in late April or early May on the two-story, 40,000-square-foot project. Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates will lease 18,000 square feet on the second floor. The project team includes Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc. and Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio. Completion is slated for the end of first-quarter 2022.