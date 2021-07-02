Davis to Develop 44,000 SF Medical Office Building in Maple Grove, Minnesota
MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Davis will develop Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Maple Grove, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Construction of the two-story project is scheduled to begin in late July. MNGI Digestive Health has signed a lease to occupy the entire 22,000-square-foot second floor. Davis will own the building and provide property management and leasing services. Completion is slated for August 2022. The project team includes Plymouth-based Timco Construction Inc. and Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio. Davis is a national healthcare real estate firm.
