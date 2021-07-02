REBusinessOnline

Davis to Develop 44,000 SF Medical Office Building in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Maple Grove Specialty Center will rise two stories. MNGI Digestive Health will occupy the second floor.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Davis will develop Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Maple Grove, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Construction of the two-story project is scheduled to begin in late July. MNGI Digestive Health has signed a lease to occupy the entire 22,000-square-foot second floor. Davis will own the building and provide property management and leasing services. Completion is slated for August 2022. The project team includes Plymouth-based Timco Construction Inc. and Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio. Davis is a national healthcare real estate firm.

