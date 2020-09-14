REBusinessOnline

Davis to Develop 78,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Known as Xchange Medical, the building will rise three stories.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Davis has unveiled plans to develop the 78,000-square-foot Xchange Medical building in St. Louis Park, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care and Surgical Care Affiliates will anchor the three-story, Class A medical office building. The two tenants will occupy 60 percent of the project, which will include a covered patient drop-off area, a healing garden and a total of 324 parking spaces. Xchange Medical will be built on a 4.6-acre site that Davis assembled from four separate parcels that currently house vacant office and warehouse buildings, an auto repair shop and a parking lot. Davis has owned the parcels since 2015. The buildings will be demolished to make way for the project, which the St. Louis Park City Council unanimously approved in August. Davis expects to break ground in October with completion slated for late 2021.

