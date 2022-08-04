REBusinessOnline

Davlyn Investments Acquires Rancho Destino Apartments in Las Vegas for $65.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Aviara-Apts-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in Las Vegas, Aviara features 184 apartments with central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and fireplaces.

LAS VEGAS — Davlyn Investments has purchased Rancho Destino, a multifamily community in Las Vegas, for $65.5 million. The buyer rebranded the 184-unit property as Aviara.

Constructed in 1998 on 9.1 acres, the community features central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, arid landscaping, plentiful parking and an expansive amenity package.

Spence Ballif, Adam Schmitt and Jannie Mongkolsakulkit of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Torrey Pines Bank provided acquisition financing for the buyer. The transaction marks Davlyn’s second acquisition in Nevada.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  