Davlyn Investments Acquires Rancho Destino Apartments in Las Vegas for $65.5M

LAS VEGAS — Davlyn Investments has purchased Rancho Destino, a multifamily community in Las Vegas, for $65.5 million. The buyer rebranded the 184-unit property as Aviara.

Constructed in 1998 on 9.1 acres, the community features central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, arid landscaping, plentiful parking and an expansive amenity package.

Spence Ballif, Adam Schmitt and Jannie Mongkolsakulkit of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Torrey Pines Bank provided acquisition financing for the buyer. The transaction marks Davlyn’s second acquisition in Nevada.