Davlyn Investments Acquires Spectrum Apartments in Las Vegas for $67M

LAS VEGAS — San Diego-based owner-operator Davlyn Investments has closed on the $67 million purchase of Spectrum, a 252-unit apartment community in the Curve neighborhood of Las Vegas.

Taylor Sims and Brady Cleary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. Mitch Clarfield and Meghan Varga of Newmark arranged acquisition financing.

Spectrum was built in 2010 and offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Davlyn Investments has rebranded the property as The Michael B Townhomes and Flats.