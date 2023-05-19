Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Spectrum is a 252-unit apartment community in the Curve neighborhood of Las Vegas.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNevadaWestern

Davlyn Investments Acquires Spectrum Apartments in Las Vegas for $67M

by Jeff Shaw

LAS VEGAS — San Diego-based owner-operator Davlyn Investments has closed on the $67 million purchase of Spectrum, a 252-unit apartment community in the Curve neighborhood of Las Vegas. 

Taylor Sims and Brady Cleary of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. Mitch Clarfield and Meghan Varga of Newmark arranged acquisition financing. 

Spectrum was built in 2010 and offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Davlyn Investments has rebranded the property as The Michael B Townhomes and Flats. 

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...

Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas...

CBRE Brokers $15.4M Sale of Ranchero Palms Apartments...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...