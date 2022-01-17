Davlyn Investments Acquires The Boulevard Multifamily Community in Phoenix for $112.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The Boulevard in Phoenix features 294 apartments with in-unit laundry and fire-burning fireplaces.

PHOENIX — Davlyn Investments has purchased The Boulevard, an apartment property in Phoenix, for $112.5 million. The California-based buyer plans to rebrand the 294-unit community as Boulders at Lookout Mountain.

Built in 1994 on 16.7 acres, the property features central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, arid landscaping, parking and an expansive community amenity package.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller. Eric Flyckt of Northmarq arranged acquisition financing, which New York Life provided.