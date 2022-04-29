Davlyn Investments Sells Office Building in San Diego to DivcoWest for $76.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located at 12220 Scripps Summit Drive in San Diego, the property features 130,000 square feet of Class A office space. (Photo credit: Studio512)

SAN DIEGO — Davlyn Investments has completed the sale of Northridge Summit, a Class A office property located at 12220 Scripps Summit Drive in San Diego’s Scripps Poway Parkway submarket. DivcoWest purchased the asset for $76.1 million.

At the time of sale, the single-tenant, 130,000-square-foot building was fully leased. The property features 43,000-square-foot rectangular floorplates, one level of below-grade parking, electric vehicle charging stations and a courtyard.

Nick Psyllos, Lynn LaChapelle and Kurt Luedtke of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.