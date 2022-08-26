Day-Op Center of Long Island Signs 13,233 SF Healthcare Lease in Woodbury, New York

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Day-Op Center of Long Island, which provides minor outpatient surgical procedures, has signed a13,233-square-foot healthcare lease at 225 Froehlich Farm Blvd. in Woodbury. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the freestanding building, which is located just off the Long Island Expressway. Timothy Parlante of The Feil Organization internally represented the landlord, which acquired the property in 2018. Eric Launer and Dawn Mirko of JLL represented the tenant.