Day Pitney LLP Signs 56,000 SF Office Lease in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Day Pitney LLP has signed a 56,000-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The law firm is relocating from the nearby building at 1 Jefferson Road to the entire second and third floors of 8 Sylvan Way, a 176,062-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 2009 to house the operations of pharmaceutical corporation Novartis. Tim Greiner, David Stifelman and Noah Stewart of JLL represented the landlord, Orion Office REIT, in the lease negotiations. Greiner also represented the tenant along with JLL’s Mike Pietrowicz, Dan Loughlin, Kimberly Smith, Brendan McBride and Jonathan Ortiz.

