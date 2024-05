CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daye North America, a manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, has signed a full-building office lease at 901 Tuck, an adaptive reuse project located at 901 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest submarket. The company will utilize 901 Tuck as its new corporate office. Chase Merkel of Trinity Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations, and Warren Snowdon of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant.