Dayton-Area Industrial Building Trades Hands for $10.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The 197,731-square-foot building in Miamisburg is fully leased.

MIAMISBURG, OHIO — CBRE has arranged the $10.8 million sale of a 197,731-square-foot industrial building in Miamisburg, just south of Dayton. Located at 511 Byers Road, the one-story building was constructed in 1986 and is fully leased to four tenants. The property has undergone renovations since 2019, including parking improvements and new exterior paint. Steve Timmell, Will Roberts, Jeff Johnston, Chris Prosser and Doug Whitten of CBRE represented the seller, Industrial Commercial Properties LLC. Heritage Acquisitions LLC was the buyer.

