Dayton Street Partners Acquires 11-Acre Industrial Property in Bensenville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Dayton Street Partners (DSP) has acquired an industrial property situated on 11 acres at 700 Larsen Lane in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property features a 37-door truck terminal, two truck maintenance facilities and a warehouse with one acre of outdoor storage. The asset, which is located directly across the street from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Jack Brennan of CBRE represented the seller, a private investor, and will market the property for lease. DSP will commence a multi-million-dollar renovation of the terminal in November.

