Dayton Street Partners Acquires 7.8-Acre Industrial Site in Chicago

CHICAGO — Dayton Street Partners has acquired a 7.8-acre industrial site in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The site, which includes several buildings totaling 66,154 square feet, is located at 2217 S. Loomis St. Southfield Corp. was the seller. Dayton Street says it expects to garner interest from tenants that require direct access to the city’s neighborhoods as well as users that require significant trailer or fleet parking and outdoor storage. David Lane of Burr and Temkin, along with Ed Wabick, Terry Lynch and Mark Hale of Paine Wetzel, will lead the marketing and leasing efforts.