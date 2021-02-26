REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners Acquires 7.8-Acre Industrial Site in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Dayton Street Partners has acquired a 7.8-acre industrial site in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The site, which includes several buildings totaling 66,154 square feet, is located at 2217 S. Loomis St. Southfield Corp. was the seller. Dayton Street says it expects to garner interest from tenants that require direct access to the city’s neighborhoods as well as users that require significant trailer or fleet parking and outdoor storage. David Lane of Burr and Temkin, along with Ed Wabick, Terry Lynch and Mark Hale of Paine Wetzel, will lead the marketing and leasing efforts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  