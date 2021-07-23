REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners Acquires Land in Northwest Indiana, Plans 538,038 SF Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

DSP Crossroads Portage will be built on a 42-acre site in Portage. (Rendering courtesy of Harris Architects)

PORTAGE, IND. — Dayton Street Partners LLC has acquired a 42-acre site in Portage with plans to develop a three-building speculative industrial project spanning 538,038 square feet. The development will be known as DSP Crossroads Portage. Corey Chase and Chris Hill of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Upon closing, the duo will be retained to market the buildings for lease or sale on behalf of Dayton Street. A timeline for construction was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews