Dayton Street Partners Acquires Land in Northwest Indiana, Plans 538,038 SF Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

DSP Crossroads Portage will be built on a 42-acre site in Portage. (Rendering courtesy of Harris Architects)

PORTAGE, IND. — Dayton Street Partners LLC has acquired a 42-acre site in Portage with plans to develop a three-building speculative industrial project spanning 538,038 square feet. The development will be known as DSP Crossroads Portage. Corey Chase and Chris Hill of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Upon closing, the duo will be retained to market the buildings for lease or sale on behalf of Dayton Street. A timeline for construction was not released.