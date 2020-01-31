Dayton Street Partners Acquires Two Industrial Properties in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Pictured is 2454 Elmhurst Road, a 16,473-square-foot warehouse.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Dayton Street Partners has acquired two industrial properties in Elk Grove Village. Seller information and purchase prices were not disclosed. The first warehouse, 2454 Elmhurst Road, was built in 1982. Situated on 1.3 acres, the 16,473-square-foot property features 4,900 square feet of office space, five exterior docks and two drive-in doors. It is fully leased to Crown Roll Leaf and Associated Builders and Contractors. The second building, 2500 York Road, spans 55,356 square feet and sits on 3.3 acres. It features two interior docks and three drive-in doors. Dayton Street plans to update painting and lighting. Chicago-based Dayton Street is a commercial real estate investment and development firm focused on industrial properties.