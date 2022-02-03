REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners Breaks Ground on 212,232 SF Distribution Center in Conyers, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

CONYERS, GA. — Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners has broken ground on a 212,232-square-foot speculative distribution center in Conyers. Construction is slated for completion by July.

The distribution center will feature 32-foot clear heights, 41 trailer and 203 auto stalls with separate access for cars and trucks and a 185-foot truck court. Located at 2020 East Park Road, the property is situated 28.6 miles east of downtown Atlanta and 31.3 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport.

Dayton Street most recently completed the development of DSP Rock Hill, a 188,000-square-foot distribution center near Atlanta’s airport. Brookfield acquired the asset in December 2021.

