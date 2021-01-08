REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners Buys 500,000 SF Logistics Property in Northeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Chicago-based investment firm Dayton Street Partners has acquired a 500,000-square-foot logistics property in northeast Houston that features a 333-door truck terminal and a 33-bay maintenance facility. The property is situated on 90 acres at 5800 Mesa Drive, just south of Interstate 610 and less than 10 miles from Port Houston. Dayton Street Partners will undertake a multimillion-dollar renovation of the terminal and the development of 25 acres for secured trailer parking. The undisclosed seller was a private investor.

