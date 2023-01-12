REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners Buys 65-Acre Industrial Campus in Metro Dallas, Plans Expansion

Pictured is an aerial view of Dayton Street Partners' newly acquired industrial campus in Richardson. The Chicago-based developer plans to expand the site by 240,000 square feet.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Chicago-based developer Dayton Street Partners has acquired a 65-acre manufacturing and distribution campus in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson with plans to expand the site. The undisclosed seller has agreed to lease back 10 percent of the space at the 845,000-square-foot campus, and electronics manufacturer Celestica has leased 672,588 square feet. The seller also vacated the remaining 90,000-square-foot building, at which Dayton Street has launched a capital improvement program. The expansion will feature a 240,000-square-foot facility on a nine-acre parcel that is expected to be complete in early 2024. Larry Serota, Mike Hardage and Nora Hogan of Transwestern represented the seller in the transaction.

