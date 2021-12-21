Dayton Street Partners Buys Land in Northwest Indiana, Plans 538,000 SF Spec Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

PORTAGE, IND. — Dayton Street Partners LLC has purchased 42 acres in the Northwest Indiana town of Portage. The developer plans to build a 538,000-square-foot speculative industrial development known as DSP Crossroads Portage. Corey Chase and Chris Hill of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller, which sold three assembled land sites. Chase and Hill will also be retained to market the project for sale or lease.