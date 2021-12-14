Dayton Street Partners Sells 208,000 SF Distribution Center in Morton Grove, Illinois

Brookfield Property Group purchased the fully leased facility.

MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Dayton Street Partners has sold a 208,000-square-foot distribution center in Morton Grove, about 16 miles northwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located at 6123 Monroe Court, features a clear height of 28 feet, 17 loading docks, three drive-in doors, parking for 150 cars and 1.5 acres of trailer parking. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants. Dayton Street acquired the asset in 2016 and updated its façade, repaved the parking lots, installed a new roof and added new signage. Michael Caprile, Zach Graham and Ryan Bain of CBRE represented Dayton Street in the sale. Brookfield Property Group was the buyer.