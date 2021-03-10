Dayton Street Partners Sells 41,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Dayton Street Partners has sold a 41,000-square-foot industrial building located at 4150 N. Knox Ave. on Chicago’s North Side. Brookfield Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Dayton Street acquired the 1.6-acre site in 2015 and completed construction of the building in 2018. The property features a clear height of 30 feet, six docks, four drive-in doors and LED lighting. It is fully leased to Johnstone Supply and Goodman Manufacturing. CBRE represented Dayton Street in the sale.