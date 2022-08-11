Dayton Street Partners Sells Two Industrial Facilities in Chicago to Brookfield Properties

The property at 1827 W. Hubbard St. spans 33,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Dayton Street Partners (DSP) has sold two industrial facilities in Chicago to Brookfield Properties for an undisclosed price. The first property, located at 2501 W. Fulton St., spans 42,000 square feet. Constructed in 1956, the building features a clear height of 16 feet, two internal docks, one overhead door and parking for 50 cars. DSP acquired the asset in 2019 and renovated the parking lot, painted the warehouse and installed LED lighting. Shortly after, DSP leased the building to Vienna Beef Ltd.

The second property, located at 1827 W. Hubbard St., spans 33,000 square feet and features a clear height of 14 feet, two loading docks, one drive-in doors and parking for 34 cars. Built in 1960, the facility is currently vacant. DSP acquired the property in 2020 and updated the façade and parking lot.