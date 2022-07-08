REBusinessOnline

Dayton Street Partners to Develop 164,640 SF Spec Industrial Project Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Dayton-Street-TGS-Cedar-Port

Dayton Street Partners expects to complete its new project within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown during the second quarter of 2023.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners will develop a 164,640-square-foot speculative industrial project near Port Houston. The facility will be situated on a 47.4-acre site within the 15,000-acre TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown and function as a truck terminal as well as a storage and distribution center. Building features will include 24-foot clear heights, 214 dock doors and 6,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing NAI Partners will market the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  