Dayton Street Partners to Develop 164,640 SF Spec Industrial Project Near Port Houston

Dayton Street Partners expects to complete its new project within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown during the second quarter of 2023.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners will develop a 164,640-square-foot speculative industrial project near Port Houston. The facility will be situated on a 47.4-acre site within the 15,000-acre TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown and function as a truck terminal as well as a storage and distribution center. Building features will include 24-foot clear heights, 214 dock doors and 6,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing NAI Partners will market the project for lease.