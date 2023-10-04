Dayton Superior Corp. Signs 51,101 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dayton Superior Corp., an Ohio-based concrete supplier, has signed a 51,101-square-foot industrial lease renewal at RiverPark Business Center in Fort Worth. The development consists of two buildings totaling 500,635 square feet on a 25-acre site. Michael Spain and Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SCG River Park Business Center LP, in the lease negotiations. Caleb McCoy of JLL represented the tenant.