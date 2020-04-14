Dayton Superior Signs 51,101 SF Office/Warehouse Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dayton Superior Corp., an Ohio-based supplier of construction materials, has signed a lease renewal at 15124 Grand River Road in Fort Worth. The company will continue to occupy 51,101 square feet of office and warehouse space. Brian Gilchrist and Steve Koldyke of CBRE represented Dayton Superior in the lease negotiations. Michael Spain of Bradford Real Estate Services represented the landlord, SCG River Park Business Center LP.